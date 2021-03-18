Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,259 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,354 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $13,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,683,940. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EA traded down $2.46 on Thursday, hitting $128.14. 67,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,834. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.92 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

