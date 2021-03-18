Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,142 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,667 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 5,142 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $13,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,048 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,354 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. HSBC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,659. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

