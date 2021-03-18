Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,256 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,256 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $13,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $10.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $529.60. 12,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,832. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $565.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Align Technology to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.07.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

