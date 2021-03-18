Logan Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,313 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 61,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 587,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,498,000 after acquiring an additional 72,673 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

PNC traded up $5.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $184.14. 55,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.92. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $181.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.06.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,264. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

