London Stock Exchange Group’s (LNSTY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LNSTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. London Stock Exchange Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSTY traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,395,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,853. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.00.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

Analyst Recommendations for London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)

