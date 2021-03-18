London Stock Exchange Group’s (LNSTY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LNSTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. London Stock Exchange Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSTY traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,395,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,853. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.00.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

