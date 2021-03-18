Long Pond Capital LP Acquires New Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 856,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,685,000. Madison Square Garden Sports accounts for approximately 5.3% of Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned about 3.57% of Madison Square Garden Sports at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $20,420,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $1,785,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $2,490,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $4,819,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

MSGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays started coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded down $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $197.46. 724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,031. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $140.15 and a 1-year high of $251.35. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.03.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

