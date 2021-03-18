Long Pond Capital LP Buys New Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,196,737 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,843,000. PulteGroup comprises 4.6% of Long Pond Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned approximately 1.20% of PulteGroup as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $111,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

NYSE:PHM traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.67. 58,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,453. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 16.05%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

