Long Pond Capital LP Has $277.24 Million Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,728,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 202,970 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities makes up about 9.3% of Long Pond Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Long Pond Capital LP owned approximately 1.24% of AvalonBay Communities worth $277,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 12.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 116.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $18,377,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.06.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.74. 2,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,403. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $195.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.