Long Pond Capital LP Has $75.95 Million Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Long Pond Capital LP cut its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,332 shares during the quarter. Essex Property Trust accounts for about 2.5% of Long Pond Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Long Pond Capital LP owned about 0.49% of Essex Property Trust worth $75,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESS. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.50.

NYSE:ESS traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $283.09. 661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.81 and a fifty-two week high of $294.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

