Long Pond Capital LP Has $79.14 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Long Pond Capital LP lowered its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,327,918 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,780,497 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands comprises about 2.6% of Long Pond Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned 0.17% of Las Vegas Sands worth $79,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,334 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 25.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,749 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 13,042 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 51.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 204,915 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $9,561,000 after acquiring an additional 69,550 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,276 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 68,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 497,984 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $23,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LVS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.49. 48,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,528,633. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.44 and its 200-day moving average is $54.40. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.53.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

