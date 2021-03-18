Long Pond Capital LP Has $90.22 Million Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Long Pond Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,885,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069,815 shares during the period. JBG SMITH Properties accounts for approximately 3.0% of Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Long Pond Capital LP owned approximately 2.18% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $90,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 350.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 591,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 460,442 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,372,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,709,000 after buying an additional 218,161 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,297,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,850,000 after buying an additional 169,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,053,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,183,000 after buying an additional 167,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,499,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,654,000 after buying an additional 164,194 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In related news, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $493,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $163,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.81. The company had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,455. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.03, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.62.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.65). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

