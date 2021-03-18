Long Pond Capital LP Invests $102.86 Million in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,623,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $102,863,000. Equity LifeStyle Properties makes up about 3.4% of Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Long Pond Capital LP owned about 0.89% of Equity LifeStyle Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,342,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 275,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,434,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,433,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,209,000 after purchasing an additional 749,526 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELS traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.05. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $68.52.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.55%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELS. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

