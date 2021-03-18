Long Pond Capital LP Invests $135.53 Million in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 891,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $135,532,000. Sun Communities comprises approximately 4.5% of Long Pond Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned 0.83% of Sun Communities at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sun Communities by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Sun Communities by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Sun Communities by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Sun Communities by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Sun Communities by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 401,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,403,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,541. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 96.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $157.70.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SUI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

