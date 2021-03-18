Long Pond Capital LP Lowers Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Long Pond Capital LP lessened its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,700,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,900 shares during the period. Hilton Grand Vacations accounts for approximately 1.8% of Long Pond Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Long Pond Capital LP owned approximately 2.00% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $53,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Shares of NYSE HGV traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.50 and a beta of 2.26. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $42.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HGV. Truist raised their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.