Long Pond Capital LP Sells 1,973,982 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Long Pond Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,668,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,973,982 shares during the period. Douglas Emmett accounts for about 1.6% of Long Pond Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned 0.95% of Douglas Emmett worth $48,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,393,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,566,000 after purchasing an additional 626,463 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $4,085,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 256,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 414,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 89,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.91. 5,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,950. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $34.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.64.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.85.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

