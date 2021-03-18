Long Pond Capital LP Takes $101.15 Million Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,371,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $101,152,000. American Homes 4 Rent makes up about 3.4% of Long Pond Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Long Pond Capital LP owned approximately 1.07% of American Homes 4 Rent as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $187,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 23,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $721,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.86.

Shares of AMH traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.93. 1,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.77. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. On average, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

