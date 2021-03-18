Long Pond Capital LP Takes $82.57 Million Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,017,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $82,566,000. National Retail Properties makes up approximately 2.8% of Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned 1.16% of National Retail Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

In related news, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $588,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,459,465.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $1,521,733.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,290,785.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,781 shares of company stock worth $3,658,359 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.92. 5,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,505. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $46.44.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NNN shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.