Long Pond Capital LP Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,040,000. Airbnb comprises about 1.5% of Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Long Pond Capital LP owned 0.05% of Airbnb at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $846,944,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $233,524,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $215,825,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $207,488,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $122,806,000.

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $6.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.03. The stock had a trading volume of 36,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,599,582. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.97.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.18) by ($1.66). Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABNB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

