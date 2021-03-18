Lookers (LON:LOOK) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.80

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 54.80 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 52.51 ($0.69), with a volume of 1768434 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.25 ($0.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.60. The stock has a market cap of £204.84 million and a PE ratio of -1.78.

About Lookers (LON:LOOK)

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

