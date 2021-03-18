Loom Network Hits Market Capitalization of $177.02 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Loom Network has a total market cap of $177.02 million and $83.69 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00051007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $363.59 or 0.00629568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00068765 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00025139 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00034288 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network is a token. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io

Loom Network Token Trading

