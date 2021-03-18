Loopring (LRC) Price Tops $0.61 on Exchanges

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 18th. Loopring has a market capitalization of $744.98 million and approximately $83.54 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring token can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001051 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00051297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00013881 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.88 or 0.00635476 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00069217 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00025180 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00033941 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring (LRC) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,221,603,056 tokens. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

