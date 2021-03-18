Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of RIDE opened at $15.09 on Thursday. Lordstown Motors has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.47.

RIDE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lordstown Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

In related news, insider Shane Brown sold 19,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $468,167.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Phil Richard Schmidt sold 211,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $5,336,447.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 170,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,251.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 349,820 shares of company stock worth $8,848,815.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

