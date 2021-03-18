Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) PT Lowered to $40.00

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) had its price target cut by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 187.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RIDE. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RIDE opened at $13.90 on Thursday. Lordstown Motors has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.47.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

In other news, President Phil Richard Schmidt sold 211,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $5,336,447.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 170,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,251.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Brown sold 19,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $468,167.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 349,820 shares of company stock valued at $8,848,815.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIDE. Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $809,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $1,855,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $1,162,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.