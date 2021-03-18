Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) PT Raised to $18.00

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RIDE. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lordstown Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

NASDAQ:RIDE traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 863,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,287,495. Lordstown Motors has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.47.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

In related news, insider Shane Brown sold 19,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $468,167.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Phil Richard Schmidt sold 211,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $5,336,447.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 170,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,251.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,820 shares of company stock worth $8,848,815.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIDE. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $452,000. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

