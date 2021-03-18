Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Trading Down 13.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares were down 13.8% during trading on Thursday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $40.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lordstown Motors traded as low as $12.82 and last traded at $13.01. Approximately 26,439,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 10,605,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.

RIDE has been the subject of several other reports. Vertical Research started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

In related news, insider Shane Brown sold 19,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $468,167.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $2,521,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $18,075.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,820 shares of company stock worth $8,848,815 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,988,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,409,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,574,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.47.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

About Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.