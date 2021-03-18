LPL Financial LLC Acquires 143,785 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 599,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,785 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.16% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $84,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XBI. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

XBI opened at $147.53 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.34.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

