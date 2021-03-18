LPL Financial LLC Acquires 7,374 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.82% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $84,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

IWV stock opened at $239.53 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $240.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.94.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

