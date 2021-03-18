LPL Financial LLC Buys 19,283 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,200,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,283 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Exxon Mobil worth $90,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 41,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $59.37 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $251.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

