LPL Financial LLC Cuts Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 806,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,363 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 10.02% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $84,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,813,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth $21,522,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 61,384 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 68,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 930.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $110.50 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $64.57 and a 12-month high of $110.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.