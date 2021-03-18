LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,578,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214,617 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.20% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $85,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PGX. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,023,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,651,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,101 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $12,754,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,801.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 675,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 639,888 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,494,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,802,000 after acquiring an additional 454,056 shares during the period.

Shares of PGX opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

