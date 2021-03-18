LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,965 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.81% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $81,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBB stock opened at $158.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.14 and a 200-day moving average of $151.21. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $94.03 and a 12-month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

