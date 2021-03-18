LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 688,519 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 58,689 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $75,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 3,569 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,035,228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $113,347,000 after purchasing an additional 71,139 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 21,954 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,935,320 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $540,368,000 after purchasing an additional 363,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $117.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

