LPL Financial LLC Has $93.69 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,708,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $93,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

NYSE:KO opened at $51.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.83. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

