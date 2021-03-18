LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 87.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,264,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,058,401 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.85% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $95,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWH Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 148,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM opened at $44.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.14. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

