LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 384.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,018,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 808,050 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of NextEra Energy worth $78,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 579.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,567.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,564 shares of company stock valued at $11,428,415 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.63.

NEE stock opened at $72.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

