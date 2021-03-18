LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,645,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,729 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $83,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,520,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,547,000 after acquiring an additional 79,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,792,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,642,000 after acquiring an additional 417,585 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,207,000 after acquiring an additional 154,048 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,031,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,292,000 after acquiring an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 772,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,191,000 after acquiring an additional 44,949 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.79 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.74.

