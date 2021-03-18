LPL Financial LLC Purchases 180,126 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,465,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,126 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $76,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie raised their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.84.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $57.50 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.09.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

