LPL Financial LLC Purchases 19,162 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 299,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,162 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.74% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $85,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $316.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.14. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.54 and a 12 month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

