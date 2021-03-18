LPL Financial LLC Purchases 594,464 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,597,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594,464 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.95% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $87,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 10,055 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 69,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.90 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.49.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

