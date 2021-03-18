LPL Financial LLC Purchases 936,783 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 349.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,204,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 936,783 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.14% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $87,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 273.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Renasant Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,053,000.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $79.50 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.24.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

