LPL Financial LLC Purchases 96,230 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,841,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,230 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 61.37% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $92,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,512,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GCOR opened at $48.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.11. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $52.70.

