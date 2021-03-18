LPL Financial LLC Sells 71,547 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,547 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.42% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $81,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 723,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,446,000 after acquiring an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,284,000. FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 40,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $859,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 115,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,098,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $95.28 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $95.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.45.

