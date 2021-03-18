LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.95

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.95 and traded as high as $5.05. LSB Industries shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 116,133 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $144.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.20 million. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 36.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 148,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 39,407 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 507,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 372,070 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 5.7% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 652,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 116.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 93,153 shares during the period. 32.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, sells, and markets chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

