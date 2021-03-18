LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Trading Up 6.7%

LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF)’s stock price was up 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LSLPF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSL Property Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of LSL Property Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94.

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

