LUKSO Market Capitalization Tops $68.46 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, LUKSO has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. LUKSO has a total market cap of $68.46 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUKSO token can now be bought for about $18.00 or 0.00031107 BTC on popular exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00051154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00013594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $367.32 or 0.00634939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00069252 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00025211 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00033921 BTC.

LUKSO (LYXe) is a token. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io . LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso . The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.

