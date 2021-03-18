Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given a C$13.75 Price Target at National Bankshares

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) has been given a C$13.75 price objective by National Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LUN. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.80 to C$12.80 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$15.60 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.97.

TSE LUN traded down C$0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,571. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.43. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$4.08 and a 12 month high of C$15.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.40.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley bought 66,660 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$544,612.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 164,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,345,272.20. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie bought 30,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,080,000. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 129,660 shares of company stock valued at $816,772.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

