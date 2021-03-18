Lunyr (LUN) Price Hits $1.98

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 110.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Lunyr has a total market cap of $4.56 million and $271,013.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 822.1% higher against the US dollar. One Lunyr token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.98 or 0.00003432 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00050672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00014347 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.46 or 0.00628920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00068738 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00025117 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00034256 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr (LUN) is a token. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

