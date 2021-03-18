LUXCoin (LUX) Reaches Market Cap of $2.43 Million

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $10,355.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded up 47.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,084.14 or 1.00033445 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00038924 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012638 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.91 or 0.00394131 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.69 or 0.00286849 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $426.77 or 0.00747865 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00077781 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005181 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin (LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 11,931,482 coins and its circulating supply is 10,924,249 coins. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LUXCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

