LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $115.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. LyondellBasell Industries traded as high as $112.71 and last traded at $112.29, with a volume of 20212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.72.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LYB. Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.74.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,032,000 after acquiring an additional 80,206 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,952,000 after acquiring an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,690,000 after buying an additional 1,926,169 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,263,000 after buying an additional 1,071,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

