M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Director Sells $483,431.63 in Stock

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $483,431.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MDC traded down $3.80 on Thursday, hitting $56.40. The stock had a trading volume of 598,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $61.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.98.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.3429 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 4,109.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 103,155 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,642,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDC. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.